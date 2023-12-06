Mahaparinirvan Diwas pays tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary. This day has been declared as a public holiday in Mumbai and its suburbs as per official notification which states that government and non-government institutions will remain closed on account of Mahaparinirvan Diwas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Visitors in large numbers visited Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar from Monday to Thursday to pay homage to Dr Ambedkar. of Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Traffic restrictions were imposed from 6 am on Tuesday and will be in place till 12 am today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read : Watch | Tallest statue of Ambedkar outside India unveiled in US The Swatantryaveer Savarkar Road will remain closed from Siddhivinayak Temple junction to Hinduja Hospital. Moreover, the northbound of S K Bole Road will function as a one-way road from Siddhivinayak Temple junction to Portuguese Church junction, reported PTI. Other roads including Ranade Road, will be closed for vehicles. Restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles on the SV Road-Mahim junction to Hardikar junction are also in place, as informed by officials.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid their respects to Dr BR Ambedkar today. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and other parliamentarians also paid homage to the architect of the Constitution at his statue in the Parliament premises today.

Also read: The legacy of Ambedkar is our quest for harmony {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi in a social media post on X said , “Pujya Baba Saheb, along with being the architect of the Indian Constitution, was an immortal champion of social harmony, who dedicated his life to the welfare of the exploited and the deprived. My respectful obeisances to him today on his Mahaparinirvana day."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid tribute to Baba Saheb Ambedkar and in a post on X stated, "Baba Saheb Dr BR Amdebkar had dedicated his entire life to towards the establishment of an equal and just society, the progress of the nation , human rights and social justice for all. On his death anniversary, I pay sincere homage to him."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a post on X said. "On 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas', I bow to Babasaheb Ambedkar and his remarkable contributions to our nation. His thoughts inspired millions, and our coming generations will never forget his role in creating India's Constitution." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh in a post on X said. “ Today, we remember Babasaheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. The chief architect of our Constitution,Babasaheb worked tirelessly throughout his life to create an equitable and strong India."

(With agency inputs)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.