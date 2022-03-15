Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / Mumbai: Elevator collapses at high rise building, 1 dead

The deceased has been identified as Suryakant Rajiv Pujari, while the injured person, Anubhav Tripathi, is recuperating in HN Reliance Hospital (Representative Photo)
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST PTI

  • Elevator collapse: The deceased has been identified as Suryakant Rajiv Pujari, while the injured person, Anubhav Tripathi, is recuperating in HN Reliance Hospital

MUMBAI : A 43-year-old man died and one more person was injured on Monday afternoon after an elevator in a residential building crashed during maintenance work in Mumbai's Grant Road area, a fire brigade official said. The incident took place in Siddhajyoti building on Balaram Street.

"The deceased has been identified as Suryakant Rajiv Pujari, while the injured person, Anubhav Tripathi, is recuperating in HN Reliance Hospital. The two were engaged in maintenance work on the elevator when the crash took place," he said.

