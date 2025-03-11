Mumbai sweltered under a severe heatwave on Monday, with temperatures soaring to 37.2°C, nearly five degrees above the seasonal norm. Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed that the Santacruz weather station recorded 37.2°C, exceeding the usual range by 4.8°C, while the Colaba observatory logged 36.4°C, a deviation of 5.3°C above the typical average.

Minimum temperatures also spiked, with Colaba registering 23.7°C and Santacruz recording 21.6°C early in the morning, adding to the discomfort.

The IMD had initially issued a heatwave alert for Tuesday but later revoked it. However, a yellow alert for "hot and humid" conditions remains in effect, as temperatures are expected to hover around 37°C before gradually cooling down later in the week.

Meteorologists forecast a gradual decline in maximum temperatures beginning Wednesday, with daytime highs expected to settle around 34°C by March 14.

IMD Mumbai director Sunil Kamble explained to The Indian Express that the ongoing heatwave was primarily driven by persistent easterly winds. However, a change in wind patterns is expected to bring much-needed relief.

“We can expect northerly winds — which are cooler — after a period owing to the passage a western disturbance. We also expect timely westerlies (sea breeze) while the high pressure area may also weaken. All these factors are expected to usher in a drop in temperatures from March 12,” he stated.

This marks Mumbai’s second heatwave of the season, with the first occurring between February 26 and 27. The high humidity levels have further intensified the impact of the heat, making it particularly challenging for residents to cope with the sweltering conditions.

Authorities have advised people to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged sun exposure, and take necessary precautions against heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and dehydration.