Mumbai: Fire breaks out at 20 storey building; 7 dead, several injured

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar infirmed that six old-age people, who needed oxygen support had been shifted to the hospital. ‘Fire flame is under control but smoke is huge,’ she added.
Currently, 13 fire engines have reached the spot to douse fire
A level 3 fire broke out on Saturday in 20 storeys Kamala building near Mumbai’s Bhatia hospital in Tardeo. As per Mumbai's civic body (BMC), seven people have died in the fire incident.
"It is a ground plus 20-storey building. The fire broke out on its 18th floor. On being alerted, the fire brigade personnel and police rushed the spot. Thirteen fire engines, seven water jetties, among others, are involved in the firefighting operation," an official said, adding that it was tagged as a level-3 (major) fire.
At least 12 persons were injured in the blaze and they were taken to the nearby Bhatia Hospital. "Doctors at the hospital said that 12 of the injured persons have been admitted to the general ward, while three others are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) and their condition is critical".
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar informed that six old-age people, who needed oxygen support had been shifted to the hospital. "Fire flame is under control but smoke is huge," she added.
Footage from the scene showed a massive plume of smoke filling the sky, with flames coming out from the 18th floor of the building.