Mumbai’s first underground metro to run in July: Route, stations, schedule

  • Listed are the train timings, stations that will be covered under the Mumbai underground metro project and schedule.

Livemint
First Published08:17 AM IST
Mumbai underground metro will be launched in July
Mumbai underground metro will be launched in July(Picture sourced from X)

Mumbai's first underground metro, expected to ease traffic congestion on the city roads, is set to begin operations in July. The 33.5 km stretch of the underground metro begins at Aarey Colony and goes on to cover as many as 27 train stations. The second phase of the tunnel will likely begin in the next few months to cover more areas in the city.

Listed are the train timings, stations that will be covered under the underground metro project and schedule.

What are the stations under Mumbai underground metro project?

As many as 27 locations, spanning over 56 km stretch, will be covered under the underground metro project in Mumbai. According to reports, 26 stations will be underground.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani deepfake video leads Mumbai woman lose ₹7 lakh in share market s

The stations include: Cuffe Parade, Vidhan Bhavan, Churchgate, Hutatma Chowk, CST Metro, Kalabadevi, Girgaon, Grant Road, Mumbai Central Metro, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk, Worli, Siddhivinayak, Dadar, Sitaladevi, Dharavi, BKC, Vidyanagari, Santacruz, Domestic Airport, Sahar Road, International Airport, Marol Naka, MIDC, SEEPZ and Aarey Depot.

Aarey and BKC are two areas in Mumbai that usually witness heavy traffic, especially during rains.

What are the train timings?

The underground metro services will begin at 6:30 am and continue until 11 pm. Reports say trains, running at a speed of up to 90 km per hour, will be available to commuters every few minutes.

Also Read | Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore real estate report 80 per cent of debt funding

How is DMRC involved in Mumbai underground metro project?

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been awarded the contract for operation and maintenance of Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro's line 3 by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC).

The DMRC will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the metro line, including management of operation control centre, depot control centre, stations, running trains, maintenance of trains and all metro systems infrastructure, and ensuring the safety of passengers, a release said. The MMRC in a release said the contract was awarded for a period of 10 years.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsMumbai’s first underground metro to run in July: Route, stations, schedule

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.70
10:25 AM | 24 JUN 2024
4.7 (1.54%)

State Bank Of India

832.65
10:29 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-3.75 (-0.45%)

ICICI Bank

1,170.00
10:25 AM | 24 JUN 2024
11.95 (1.03%)

Indian Oil Corporation

166.30
10:21 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-0.45 (-0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tube Investments Of India

4,286.55
10:13 AM | 24 JUN 2024
299.65 (7.52%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

1,751.85
10:29 AM | 24 JUN 2024
106.7 (6.49%)

Bajaj Holdings & Investment

8,758.80
10:12 AM | 24 JUN 2024
531.75 (6.46%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

224.65
10:20 AM | 24 JUN 2024
12.15 (5.72%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,055.000.00
    Chennai
    74,274.000.00
    Delhi
    74,492.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,201.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue