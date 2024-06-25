Mumbai’s first underground metro to run in July: Route, stations, schedule

Mumbai's first underground metro, expected to ease traffic congestion on the city roads, is set to begin operations in July. The 33.5 km stretch of the underground metro begins at Aarey Colony and goes on to cover as many as 27 train stations. The second phase of the tunnel will likely begin in the next few months to cover more areas in the city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Listed are the train timings, stations that will be covered under the underground metro project and schedule.

What are the stations under Mumbai underground metro project? As many as 27 locations, spanning over 56 km stretch, will be covered under the underground metro project in Mumbai. According to reports, 26 stations will be underground.

The stations include: Cuffe Parade, Vidhan Bhavan, Churchgate, Hutatma Chowk, CST Metro, Kalabadevi, Girgaon, Grant Road, Mumbai Central Metro, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk, Worli, Siddhivinayak, Dadar, Sitaladevi, Dharavi, BKC, Vidyanagari, Santacruz, Domestic Airport, Sahar Road, International Airport, Marol Naka, MIDC, SEEPZ and Aarey Depot.

Aarey and BKC are two areas in Mumbai that usually witness heavy traffic, especially during rains.

What are the train timings? The underground metro services will begin at 6:30 am and continue until 11 pm. Reports say trains, running at a speed of up to 90 km per hour, will be available to commuters every few minutes.

How is DMRC involved in Mumbai underground metro project? The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been awarded the contract for operation and maintenance of Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro's line 3 by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC).

The DMRC will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the metro line, including management of operation control centre, depot control centre, stations, running trains, maintenance of trains and all metro systems infrastructure, and ensuring the safety of passengers, a release said. The MMRC in a release said the contract was awarded for a period of 10 years.

