Mumbai food delivery man killed after being run over by BEST bus; eyewitness says ‘there was blood everywhere’

In a tragic incident from Mumbai, a 22-year-old man, identified as Sarthak Jangam, was killed after being run over by BEST ((Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) bus in Prabahdevi area on Saturday, a police official said, adding the incident happened at 9 pm on Appasaheb Marathe Road. The victim was a resident of Worli Koliwada.

“Victim Sarthak Jangam (21) is a resident of Worli Koliwada. He was run over by a BEST bus on route number 171. The bus driver was booked in connection with the incident. Further probe is underway,” PTI quoted the official as saying.

“We have registered a case under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash or negligent driving on a public road) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023,” HT quoted the Dadar police official as saying.

Sathak used to work with Sahakari Bhandar in Agar Bazar, Dadar West and was on a delivery call when the tragedy took place.

‘There was blood everywhere’ Milind Amburkar, 50, who is also Worli Koliwada resident, registered the complaint. He waiting for a bus on Appasaheb Marathe Marg at around 8:50 pm, when a loud thud suddenly echoed. He witnessed BEST bus No 171 approaching and, after it passed by, he saw a man on the road, next to a scooter lying on its side. “There was blood everywhere," he informed police, according to a HT report.

Woman molested in BEST bus A 31-year-old man was detained for allegedly molesting a woman inside a BEST bus, police said. It took place on April 10 when the bus was coming from Prabhadevi and going to Worli. “He had touched the woman passenger inappropriately. After she approached Worli police station, CCTV footage etc was checked and we found that the man had alighted at Worli. We also found he was working in a shipping firm in the area,” PTI quoted the official as saying.

