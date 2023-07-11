Bidding good bye to pet is always hard, but giving them dignified funeral has always been a task. Mumbai city do have funeral places for pets but now a mobile pet cremation van has been inaugurated in Mumbai city's Borivali area.

This mobile pet cremation van will move around in Dahisar, Borivali and Kandivali area of Mumbai. Currently, the city has crematorium for pets at SPCA Parel and Pet Heavens -Dog Cat Burial and cremation Service in Mira-Bhayandar.

Here's all you need to know about the Mobile pet cremation van:

-It is an eco friendly crematorium van which will cater to the final rites of deceased pets.

-Pet owners will be charged a nominal fee for the cremation of their pet, however, there will no charges for stray animals.

-The Mobile pet cremation van is an innovative project designed to provide a dignified and compassionate farewell to pets.

-The price for the cremation of pets is ₹3000 and this charges are levied as part of maintenance cost and diesel charges.

-“In Mumbai, there is dearth of space and having a crematorium for animals was the need of the hour. Those who have pets have their sentiments attached to them. Therefore, the idea was to give them a proper space for cremation. The administration should gauge the response and think of starting similar facilities in the remaining wards of Mumbai," said Former Shiv Sena corporator Tejasvee Abhishek Ghosalkar who backed the initiative by Happy Buds Foundation NGO as quoted by Indian Express.

-The van is currently stationed beside the pet park at Borivali's IC colony and will be operational between Dahisar-Kandivali. As per former Shiv Sena corporator, Abhishek Ghosalkar told Times of India, “At the same time, bereaved family members of any pet from anywhere in the city can avail of the facility provided they bring the pet's carcass to the spot where the facility is located."

-The van will travel from in Dahisar, Borivali, or Kandivli to cremate a pet if housing premises allow, for this, a certificate of no objection will be necessary.