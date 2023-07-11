Mumbai gets 1st electric mobile pet cremation van; here's all you need to know1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 03:12 PM IST
A mobile pet cremation van has been launched in Mumbai to provide a dignified farewell to deceased pets. The van will be operational between Dahisar-Kandivali and will charge a nominal fee for pet cremation. There will be no charges for stray animals.
Bidding good bye to pet is always hard, but giving them dignified funeral has always been a task. Mumbai city do have funeral places for pets but now a mobile pet cremation van has been inaugurated in Mumbai city's Borivali area.
