Mumbai gets 1st electric mobile pet cremation van; here's all you need to know

-“In Mumbai, there is dearth of space and having a crematorium for animals was the need of the hour. Those who have pets have their sentiments attached to them. Therefore, the idea was to give them a proper space for cremation. The administration should gauge the response and think of starting similar facilities in the remaining wards of Mumbai," said Former Shiv Sena corporator Tejasvee Abhishek Ghosalkar who backed the initiative by Happy Buds Foundation NGO as quoted by Indian Express.