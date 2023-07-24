The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre has issued a 'yellow' alert for Monday, predicting moderate to heavy rain in the city. Civic officials said the IMD Mumbai in its Monday morning forecast has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Mumbai's eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 58.42 mm, 69.15 mm and 70.41 mm, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday, a civic official said.

In the morning, some parts of Mumbai witnessed light showers or occasional heavy spells, while some areas had no rain.

There was no report of waterlogging anywhere in the city, a civic official said.

Train services of the Central Railway and Western Railway and bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking were regular, authorities said.

Not just in Mumbai, other parts of Maharastra are also struggling due to heavy rains in the state.

Earlier, the rescue operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was called off on Sunday at the landslide-hit Irshalgad in Raigad which claimed 27 lives.

"As decided by District Administration, other senior officials, and as briefed by Minister Uday Samant, the rescue operations at Raigad have been called off and closed. Details of missing and the deceased can be obtained from the administration," NDRF said on the Raigad landslide.

CM Eknath Shinde also visited the site of the tragedy and took stock of the relief and rescue efforts. He also announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the families of the deceased.