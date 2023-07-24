Mumbai: Heavy rains warning for maximum city; IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 11:52 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre has issued a 'yellow' alert for Monday, predicting moderate to heavy rain in the city. Civic officials said the IMD Mumbai in its Monday morning forecast has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.
