Mumbai hoarding collapse: The Mumbai Crime Branch has set up a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident that killed 17 people and injured scores of others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Newswire ANI reported that the team has started its investigation, searched the residence of Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of the hoarding, and seized important documents.

"Mumbai Crime Branch forms an SIT to probe into the incident. The SIT will now investigate the matter. The SIT comprises 6 officers. The SIT has checked the residence of prime accused Bhavesh Bhinde and seized important documents from there. He has 7 bank accounts in different banks," an official statement issued by Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday, May 22, read.

Bhinde reportedly has seven bank accounts in various banks. The police are probing how Bhinde secured the hoarding contract and its earnings. Additionally, the SIT has documented statements from several officials associated with Bhavesh Bhinde's company.

The police are probing how Bhinde secured the hoarding contract and its earnings. Additionally, the SIT has documented statements from several officials associated with Bhavesh Bhinde's company.

Mumbai Police registered a case under IPC sections 304, 338, 337, and 34 against Bhavesh Bhide and others at Pantnagar police station after the roadside hoarding installed at Ghatkopar area came crashing on May 13. Strong winds caused the collapse of the illegal billboard from which 16 people died and several others suffered injuries.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the collapse incident, Senior IAS officer and Noida Authority's CEO Lokesh M issued an order on May 20 directing departments concerned to ensure structural audits of all installations at foot overbridges, hoardings, unipoles, and other places. This order addressed public safety concerns and "to prevent any untoward incident" in the future.

(With inputs from ANI)

