Eros Theatre at Mumbai’s Churchgate, which house many single screens, is being renovated. There were reports of it being closed down, triggering a sea of emotions from the movie-goers in Mumbai on Twitter. However, the iconic Mumbai theatre isn’t being demolished but only being renovated.

Images of a safety net covering the Eros Theatre have been circulating on social media, prompting rumours of its removal and being replaced with a mall.

Screenwriter Apurva shared an image of the Eros Theatre and wrote that it was being torn down. He said, “Heartbreaking to see #ErosTheatre being torn down. This South Bombay Art Deco landmark, built in 1938, was was where I bunked college to go to. It's where I went on my first date & where my first film #Satya released in '98. Sad that Mumbai can't preserve its heritage buildings."

Heartbreaking to see #ErosTheatre being torn down. This South Bombay Art Deco landmark, built in 1938, was was where I bunked college to go to. It's where I went on my first date & where my first film #Satya released in '98. Sad that Mumbai can't preserve its heritage buildings. pic.twitter.com/1DnN95AkkW — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) April 29, 2023

In response, Twitterati shared their memories of Eros Theatre. Here are a few:

A Twitter user wrote: “Bollywood musicals, I have loved that theatre. For a city, that till 1988 had no malls, we have sure made up for lost time. RIP Eros. RIP Mumbai's history. RIP taste and elegance and heritage and all that is dying or dead."

“Eros was the place i saw my first film in a theatre (chota chetan in 3d). for the longest time, this was the theatre i’d watched most films in. sad to see you go, eros."

Another said, “Eros Cinema in Bombay being torn down. There is something terribly wrong with govt bodies in Bombay. A bastion and prime example of Art Deco. It will be replaced with a shiny glass and chrome mall like any other in the world. Sad day."

Eros Cinema in Bombay being torn down. There is something terribly wrong with govt bodies in Bombay. A bastion and prime example of Art Deco. It will be replaced with a shiny glass and chrome mall like any other in the world. Sad day. pic.twitter.com/cXoUb76clG — veena bakshi (@vibione) April 29, 2023

One said, “ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST. The magnificent art deco landmark, the Eros Theatre is no more. All her gorgeous art deco innards were gutted, ripped apart and are being refabbed for yet another mall, yet another food court. Well done, Mumbai. Well done BMC."

Super sad:( so many memories and post college dhamal. Movie-kayani's - vithal bhel :)

Hope they don't do a complete makeover and make it unrecognizable! #ErosTheatre https://t.co/xNCDWhOnQB — rashmi mamgain (@rushmamgain) April 29, 2023