Rumors dispelled: Mumbai's iconic Eros Theatre is not being demolished2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 05:19 PM IST
Images of a safety net covering the Eros Theatre have been circulating on social media, prompting rumours of its removal and being replaced with a mall
Eros Theatre at Mumbai’s Churchgate, which house many single screens, is being renovated. There were reports of it being closed down, triggering a sea of emotions from the movie-goers in Mumbai on Twitter. However, the iconic Mumbai theatre isn’t being demolished but only being renovated.
