Rumors dispelled: Mumbai's iconic Eros Theatre is not being demolished

Screenwriter Apurva shared an image of the Eros Theatre and wrote that it was being torn down. He said, “Heartbreaking to see #ErosTheatre being torn down. This South Bombay Art Deco landmark, built in 1938, was was where I bunked college to go to. It's where I went on my first date & where my first film #Satya released in '98. Sad that Mumbai can't preserve its heritage buildings."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}