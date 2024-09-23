Travel across Mumbai in just one hour: All you need to know about MMRDA’s game-changing 7 new ring roads

Now, Mumbaikars can travel across the city in an hour, as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) plans to build 90.18 km of additional roads. MMRDA has proposed seven ring roads across the city. The planned proposal will cost around ₹58,517 crore, an Indian Express report said. This plan will reportedly reduce the travel time across the maximum city to one hour.

The plan will include infrastructure projects such as metro, bridges, flyovers, and slum development at a projected cost of ₹3 lakh crore.

These Ring Roads aim to boost east-west connectivity, which will further improve productivity in the city. Check the full list of the seven ring roads, location and routes according to the Indian Express report.

1. First Ring Road Location Nariman Point-Coastal Road-Worli Sewri Connector-Eastern Freeway-Orange Gate Tunnel-Nariman Point

Route The route will start at Nariman Point and head towards Bandra Sea Link at the Worli junction.

A right turn from the Bandra Worli Sea Link will lead to the Sewri-Worli Connector, which will lead to the southern end of Atal Setu.

The road will then lead to the planned Orange Gate Tunnel and return to Nariman Point through Coastal Road. 2. Second Ring Road Location Nariman Point-Bandra Worli Sea Link-WEH-Santacruz Chembur Link Road-EEH-Eastern Freeway-Orange Gate Tunnel-Nariman Point

Route The second ring road will begin from Nariman Point on the Mumbai Coastal Road, leading to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

The road will connect the Western Express Highway (WEH) until Santacruz Junction. After this, the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) will connect with the Eastern Express Highway until it reaches the Orange Gate Tunnel and returns to Nariman Point.

3. Third Ring Road Location Nariman Point-Bandra Worli Sea Link-WEH-JVLR-Kanjurmarg Junction-Eastern Freeway Extension-Eastern Freeway-Orange Gate Tunnel-Nariman Point

Route It starts from Nariman Point, linking it to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the Bandra-Versova Link, and the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road.

Following this, the third ring road will lead to Powai-Kanjurmarg Junction and connect with the Eastern Express Freeway.

The Eastern Express Freeway will lead to the Orange Gate Tunnel and return to Nariman point. 4. Fourth Ring Road Location Nariman Point-Bandra Worli Sea Link-Versova Bandra Sea Link-Versova Dahisar Link Road-Goregaon Mulund Link Road-Eastern Freeway Extension-Eastern Freeway-Orange Gate Tunnel-Nariman Point

Route The ring road begins from Nariman Point, leading to the Bandra- Worli Sea Link.

The route transitions to the Versova-Bandra Sea Link. A right turn from the Versova-Dahisar Link Road will link to the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) connecting to Airoli Junction.

Following this, the fourth ring road will link the proposed Eastern Freeway towards Orange Gate Tunnel and return to Nariman Point.

5. Fifth Ring Road Location

Nariman Point-Bandra Worli Sea Link-Versova Dahisar Link Road-Bhayander-Fountain Hotel Connector-Gaimukh-Ghodbunder Tunnel-Thane Coastal Road-Anand Nagar-Saket Flyover-Eastern Freeway Extension-Orange Gate Tunnel-Nariman Point

Route Similar to the fourth ring road, the fifth ring road also starts from Nariman Point, leading to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the Versova-Bandra Sea Link.

The Versova-Dahisar Link Road leads to the Mira-Bhayander and Bhayander Fountain Hotel Connector in Thane.

The road further connects to Gaimukh through Ghodbunder-Gaimukh Tunnel.

It leads to the Anand Nagar-Saket flyover and finally to the Orange Gate Tunnel. 6. Sixth Ring Road Location Nariman Point-Versova Bandra Sea Link-Mira Bhayander Link Road-Alibaug Virar Corridor-Thane Coastal Road-Anand Nagar Saket Flyover-Eastern Express Highway-Eastern Freeway-Orange Gate Tunnel-Nariman Point.

Route It begins at Nariman Point along the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and moves towards the Versova-Bandra Sea Link.

Following this, the route links the Versova-Dahisar Link Road to the Mira-Bhayander Link Road and the Uttan Link Road.

This route further leads to the Nagar-Saket flyover, which links the Orange Gate Tunnel and returns to Nariman point.

7. Seventh Outer Ring Road Location Nariman Point-Versova Dahisar Bhayander Link Road-Uttan Link Road-Vadodara Mumbai Expressway-Alibaug Virar Multi Modal Corridor-Atal Setu via JNPT-Orange Gate Tunnel-Nariman Point