Travel across Mumbai in just one hour: All you need to know about MMRDA’s game-changing 7 new ring roads

Now, Mumbaikars can travel across the city in an hour, as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) plans to build 90.18 km of additional roads. MMRDA has proposed seven ring roads across the city. The planned proposal will cost around ₹58,517 crore, an Indian Express report said. This plan will reportedly reduce the travel time across the maximum city to one hour.
The plan will include infrastructure projects such as metro, bridges, flyovers, and slum development at a projected cost of ₹3 lakh crore.
These Ring Roads aim to boost east-west connectivity, which will further improve productivity in the city. Check the full list of the seven ring roads, location and routes according to the Indian Express report.
Nariman Point-Coastal Road-Worli Sewri Connector-Eastern Freeway-Orange Gate Tunnel-Nariman Point
Nariman Point-Bandra Worli Sea Link-WEH-Santacruz Chembur Link Road-EEH-Eastern Freeway-Orange Gate Tunnel-Nariman Point
After this, the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) will connect with the Eastern Express Highway until it reaches the Orange Gate Tunnel and returns to Nariman Point.
Nariman Point-Bandra Worli Sea Link-WEH-JVLR-Kanjurmarg Junction-Eastern Freeway Extension-Eastern Freeway-Orange Gate Tunnel-Nariman Point
Nariman Point-Bandra Worli Sea Link-Versova Bandra Sea Link-Versova Dahisar Link Road-Goregaon Mulund Link Road-Eastern Freeway Extension-Eastern Freeway-Orange Gate Tunnel-Nariman Point
Location
Nariman Point-Bandra Worli Sea Link-Versova Dahisar Link Road-Bhayander-Fountain Hotel Connector-Gaimukh-Ghodbunder Tunnel-Thane Coastal Road-Anand Nagar-Saket Flyover-Eastern Freeway Extension-Orange Gate Tunnel-Nariman Point
Nariman Point-Versova Bandra Sea Link-Mira Bhayander Link Road-Alibaug Virar Corridor-Thane Coastal Road-Anand Nagar Saket Flyover-Eastern Express Highway-Eastern Freeway-Orange Gate Tunnel-Nariman Point.
Nariman Point-Versova Dahisar Bhayander Link Road-Uttan Link Road-Vadodara Mumbai Expressway-Alibaug Virar Multi Modal Corridor-Atal Setu via JNPT-Orange Gate Tunnel-Nariman Point
