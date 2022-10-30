Mumbai local: Railways to operate ‘mega block’ today. Check timings, routes here

Mumbai local: Railways to operate ‘mega block’ today. Check timings, routes here2 min read . 08:38 AM IST
- Mumbai local train update: Western Railway will not have any day block today rather there will be a night block on this route.
Indian Railways' Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work today. Western Railway will not have any day block today rather there will be a night block on this route.
Indian Railways' Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work today. Western Railway will not have any day block today rather there will be a night block on this route.
Mega block on Central Railway Line:
Mega block on Central Railway Line:
There will be mega block on Matunga - Mulund Up and Down Fast Lines from 11.05 am-3.55 pm. Down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted on Down slow line between Matunga and Mulund halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on fast line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.
There will be mega block on Matunga - Mulund Up and Down Fast Lines from 11.05 am-3.55 pm. Down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted on Down slow line between Matunga and Mulund halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on fast line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.
Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga haiting at stations as per their respective schedule.
Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga haiting at stations as per their respective schedule.
Further these Up fast services will be re-diverted on Up fast line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.
Further these Up fast services will be re-diverted on Up fast line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.
Mega Block on Harbour Line
Mega Block on Harbour Line
There will be a mega block on Vashi Up and Down Harbour Lines from 11.10 am-4.10 pm.
There will be a mega block on Vashi Up and Down Harbour Lines from 11.10 am-4.10 pm.
On Harbour line services to Panvel/ Belapur/ Vashi leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm shall remain cancelled.
On Harbour line services to Panvel/ Belapur/ Vashi leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm shall remain cancelled.
However, as per irctc, special services will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Kurla and Panvel - Vashi sections during the block period.
However, as per irctc, special services will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Kurla and Panvel - Vashi sections during the block period.
Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Thane-Vashi/ Nerul stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.
Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Thane-Vashi/ Nerul stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.
Mega Block on Western Line
Mega Block on Western Line
There is no mega block on this route, however there will be night block.
There is no mega block on this route, however there will be night block.
A 4 hours Jumbo Block will be carried out on UP and Slow and Down Fast lines between Goregaon and Santacruz stations. These Jumbo block is being carried from 12:25 am-4: 24 am. These blocksa re being carrying out to carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead equipment.
A 4 hours Jumbo Block will be carried out on UP and Slow and Down Fast lines between Goregaon and Santacruz stations. These Jumbo block is being carried from 12:25 am-4: 24 am. These blocksa re being carrying out to carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead equipment.
During this period, all Down Fast line trains will be operated on Down Slow line and all Up slow line suburban trains will be operated on Up Fast line between Santacruz and Goregaon stations, irctc has said.
During this period, all Down Fast line trains will be operated on Down Slow line and all Up slow line suburban trains will be operated on Up Fast line between Santacruz and Goregaon stations, irctc has said.
Apart from this, all slow suburban services will avail a double halt at Vile Parle station and there will be no halt at Ram Mandir station.
Apart from this, all slow suburban services will avail a double halt at Vile Parle station and there will be no halt at Ram Mandir station.