Mumbai local: Railways to operate ‘mega block’ today. Check timings, routes here

There will be mega block on Matunga - Mulund Up and Down Fast Lines from 11.05 am-3.55 pm. Down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted on Down slow line between Matunga and Mulund halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on fast line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

