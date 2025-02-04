Mumbai's local train services on the Central Railway's main line have been disrupted due to a technical snag that has caused inconvenience to passengers, particularly during peak hours.

According to the reports, a technical snag has been found in the signalling system. Efforts are being made to restore normal service on the Mumbai local trains.

Suburban trains, considered Mumbai's lifeline, were running late by at least 15-20 minutes at 4.55 a.m. due to a problem on the south-bound slow track between Diva and Mumbra railway stations in the neighbouring Thane district, officials said, PTI reported.

Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Swapnil Nila, stated that the signal issue was resolved around 6 am, more than an hour after the disruption occurred.

As a result, crowds grew on the Central Railway’s suburban trains and stations along the main line.

The CR's main line runs from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in South Mumbai to Kasara in Thane, and to Khopoli and Karjat in Raigad district.

Central Railway operates nearly 1,800 local services daily across its suburban network, serving over 35 lakh commuters on its main, harbour, trans-harbour, and Belapur-Uran corridors.

Mumbai suburban network to get new design trains: Vaishnaw Mumbai's suburban railway network will soon receive new-design trains with enhanced features to improve passenger comfort and reduce overcrowding, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, PTI reported.

Vaishnaw said that the time gap between local trains, currently 180 seconds, will be reduced to 150 seconds and eventually to 120 seconds, allowing for more frequent services and alleviating overcrowding. "A plan for new-design trains on the Mumbai suburban network will be announced soon," the minister said.

Additionally, Vaishnaw noted that nearly 10% more local train services, or around 300 additional services, will be introduced in phases once ongoing infrastructure projects are completed, bringing the total daily services to 3,300.