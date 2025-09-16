Mumbai local train services on western line delayed due to technical failure at Andheri station, commuters fume

Mumbai: Local train services on the western line were delayed on Tuesday due to a technical failure at the Andheri station, according to an update posted on X by the divisional railway manager.

Several netizens posted about the massive crowds at Andheri railway station – many of them claiming that trains were delayed by at least 30 minutes to an hour.

“What a hype of mumbai local.. 40 mint late...journey of 35 min..took 1 hour 15 min plus . Can someone explain,” one netizen posted on X.

Local trains delayed on Monday On Monday, local trains in Mumbai were delayed after heavy rains pounded the city with commuters complaining of water accumulation on tracks at Dadar, Kurla and Bandra railway stations – causing worry to several commuters.

Western Railway took to their official X handle on Monday morning to announce that their trains are running normally. “Despite continuous rainfall since last night, Western Railway’s local trains over the Mumbai Suburban Section are running normally,” the post said.

Mumbai rains Mumbai witnessed overnight downpour on Monday – prompting the IMD to issue a Red Alert for the city and warnings for other areas such as Thane, Pune and Raigad.

Waterlogging was reported in multiple parts of the city.

Airlines such as IndiGo others issued travel advisories, urging flyers to keep a check on their flight status and allow extra time to reach the airport.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms also lashed Pune on Sunday night, sparking fears of flooding. Social media was flooded with videos of “crackling” and “horrific” lightning.