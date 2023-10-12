Mumbai local train commuters may face inconvenience for around ten days starting from October 25 to November 4 as activation work of the sixth line has been undertaken by Western Railway (WR) between Khar and Goregaon, reported HT. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first phase of the Lines 5 and 6 addition project in Mumbai, which involves establishing separate rail lines for long-distance and suburban trains, is nearing completion. Work on this phase began on October 7 between Bandra Terminus and Khar stations and is expected to conclude on November 4.

However, the 29-day period required to complete this phase is likely to affect the daily routines of around 30 lakh Mumbaikars who rely on 1,394 suburban train services. During this period, it is estimated that 2,720 train services will likely be cancelled, 1,820 will experience delays and more than 420 services will be short-terminated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Western Railway commenced work on connecting rail tracks and infrastructure necessary for integrating rail lines and the signalling system with existing lines. This phase is a part of the rail project aimed at improving punctuality for local trains and adding more train services in the future.

According to senior WR officials, until October 19, ten train services will operate with daily delays and two trains will be short-terminated on the Churchgate-Borivali/Virar route. WR official said, "For five days from October 20, we will tentatively cancel six trains every day," reported HT. Subsequently, from October 20, WR tentatively plans to cancel six trains each day.

The most substantial service interruptions are expected to occur from October 25. From this day, the WR authorities will begin to cancel around 100 to 400 services in a single day until the last day of work which is November 4. Platform 9 at Andheri station will also be suspended from Day 14 until the project's completion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another WR spokesperson said, “On Days 28 and 29, there will be a 24-hour mega block at Bandra Terminus for the cut-and-connect of rail tracks," reported HT. Around 400 services are likely to be cancelled on October 28 and 29.

Long-distance trains will also be affected during this 29-day period. Around 61 Mail Express trains are scheduled to be cancelled and 227 trains are anticipated to face delays, with a few others being short-terminated, reported HT.

