Amid massive surge in novel coronavirus cases in the state, Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued new stricter restrictions under 'Break the Chain' initiative. Maharashtra is the worst affected state by covid and the new restrictions will come into force from 8 pm on 22 April till 7am on 1 May to break the chain of covid-19 transmission.

Here are the latest curbs on public transport(including monorail and metro rail )across the state of Maharashtra:

All govt personnel(State/Central/local), Tickets/passes to be issued to the above category of personnel on the basis of govt-issued identity card for traveling in the sub-urban trains.

All medical personnel(Doctors/Paramedics/lab technicians/hospitals and medical clinic staff etc). Tickets pass to be issued on the basis of identity card issued by the concerned medical organization.

Any person needing medical treatment or specially-abled persons and one person accompanying the needy.

State govt or local government-owned public buses shall ply at 50% of the capacity with no standing passengers.

Currently, a total of 2,985 local train services are being operated on the Mumbai suburban network.

These constitute about 95% of the total 3,141 services, which were being operated collectively by the Central Railway (CR) and the Western Railway (WR) before the coronavirus outbreak, railway officials said.

Inter-city or inter-district travel by long-distance trains and buses shall be subject to following control:

At the stoppages where passengers are alighting, all passengers shall be stamped on the hand for14 days home quarantine. Thermal scanners shall be used and anyone with symptoms shall be moved to corona care centers or to a hospital.

Local railway officers/MSRTC officers shall provide all the information that the local Disaster Management Authority may require for screening the people travelling by these trains and alighting in their jurisdiction.





