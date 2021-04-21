Mumbai local train update: Amid stricter Covid curbs, only these passengers can travel1 min read . 21 Apr 2021
- Maharashtra is the worst affected state by covid and the new restrictions will come into force from 8 pm on 22 April till 7am on 1 May
Amid massive surge in novel coronavirus cases in the state, Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued new stricter restrictions under 'Break the Chain' initiative. Maharashtra is the worst affected state by covid and the new restrictions will come into force from 8 pm on 22 April till 7am on 1 May to break the chain of covid-19 transmission.
Here are the latest curbs on public transport(including monorail and metro rail )across the state of Maharashtra:
Inter-city or inter-district travel by long-distance trains and buses shall be subject to following control:
