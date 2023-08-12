Indian Railways' Western Railway Mumbai Division will operate Jumbo block on the UP and DOWN Slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon station on 13 August. This comes in order to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment.

As per Railways, these maintenance are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety.

Timing and affected stations due to the Jumbo Block

-The Western Railways will operate a five hour Jumbo block from 10 am to 3 pm.

-According to a press release issued by Shri Samir Thakur-Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the Jumbo block, all SLOW line suburban trains will be operated on FAST line between Santacruz and Goregaon stations.

-All SLOW suburban services will not halt at Vile Parle and Ram Mandir station in both directions due to non-availability of platform on the fast lines. Hence, Passengers will be allowed to travel in opposite direction for their destinations between Vile Parle and Ram Mandir stations, a release by Western Railways stated.

-As per the railways, some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block and also some of the Borivali trains will be worked up to Goregaon station.

Apart from the Jumbo Block on the Western Railways, Mega block will also be operated on the Central Line.

In the Central Line, mega block will be operated from 11.05 am -3:55 pm On the Up and Down Fast Lines between Matunga and Mulund stations. In the Harbour line, from 11:15 am - 4:14 pm, there will be a mega block on UP and DOWN lines between Mankhurd and Nerul stations. Moreover, the Railways have informed that there will no block on the Transharbour and Uran Line.

In another update, the Western Railway has extended the trips of Train No. 09037/09038 Bandra (T) – Barmer Wkly Spl Train on Spl Fare for the convenience of passengers & to meet the travel demand. According to a press release issued by Shri Samir Thakur-Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the train which was earlier notified up to 29 September has now been extended up to 29 December.