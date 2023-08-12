In the Central Line, mega block will be operated from 11.05 am -3:55 pm On the Up and Down Fast Lines between Matunga and Mulund stations. In the Harbour line, from 11:15 am - 4:14 pm, there will be a mega block on UP and DOWN lines between Mankhurd and Nerul stations. Moreover, the Railways have informed that there will no block on the Transharbour and Uran Line.