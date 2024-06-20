Mumbai rains: Financial capital on yellow alert, showers to continue till June 25; check weather updates here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains in Mumbai till Friday, June 21. The IMD said weather conditions are reported to be cloudy, with the possibility of moderate to heavy rain during the day.

Maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai, the financial capital of India, are likely around 30 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours.

Generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate to heavy rain in city & suburbs.

Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30°C and 25°C. pic.twitter.com/nxw0yCWJ1F — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) June 19, 2024

Light showers will continue in the region till June 25, as per IMD's extended forecast.

On Wednesday, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 20 mm of rainfall in the past 24-hour cycle that ended at 8:25 am and 6.3 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 6.30 pm.

The Colaba observatory registered 8.2 mm of rain between 8:30 am and 6:30 am on Wednesday. The observatory recorded 28 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am on June 19 and 5:30 am on June 21.

The Dahisar observatory recorded 118 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am on June 19 and 5:30 am on June 21. Mira Road observatory recorded 95.5 mm rainfall , Bhayander recorded 73.0 mm, Ram Mandir recorded 45.0 mm, Mumbai Airport recorded 31 mm during the same time span.

The Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rainfall activity over Mumbai suburban areas during the next three hours.

Significant rainfall (0830 hours IST of yesterday- 0530 hours IST of today): (in mm):

Mumbai region: Dahisar-118, Mira Road-95.5, Bhayander 73.0, Ram Mandir 45.0, Mumbai Airport-31, Colaba-28.



Light to moderate rainfall likely over mumbai sub-urban during next 3 hours pic.twitter.com/Wt49lFpFOj — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 20, 2024

IMD scientist Sushma Nair informed The Indian Express that the rainfall warning has been extended till Thursday, considering westerlies continue to prevail.

"On Thursday, Mumbai and its adjoining districts may record moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day, and starting Friday, the intensity of rains may recede,” Sushma Nair said.