Mumbai rains: Financial capital on yellow alert, showers to continue till June 25; check weather updates here

Mumbai rains: The India Meteorological Department predicted cloudy weather conditions with the possibility of moderate to heavy rain today.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published07:54 AM IST
Mumbai rains: The IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall activity over Mumbai sub-urban areas during the next 3 hours.
Mumbai rains: The IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall activity over Mumbai sub-urban areas during the next 3 hours.(PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains in Mumbai till Friday, June 21. The IMD said weather conditions are reported to be cloudy, with the possibility of moderate to heavy rain during the day.
Maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai, the financial capital of India, are likely around 30 and 25 degrees Celsius. 

Light showers will continue in the region till June 25, as per IMD's extended forecast.

On Wednesday, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 20 mm of rainfall in the past 24-hour cycle that ended at 8:25 am and 6.3 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 6.30 pm.

The Colaba observatory registered 8.2 mm of rain between 8:30 am and 6:30 am on Wednesday. The observatory recorded 28 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am on June 19 and 5:30 am on June 21.

The Dahisar observatory recorded 118 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am on June 19 and 5:30 am on June 21. Mira Road observatory recorded 95.5 mm rainfall , Bhayander recorded 73.0 mm, Ram Mandir recorded 45.0 mm, Mumbai Airport recorded 31 mm during the same time span.

The Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rainfall activity over Mumbai suburban areas during the next three hours.

IMD scientist Sushma Nair informed The Indian Express that the rainfall warning has been extended till Thursday, considering westerlies continue to prevail.

"On Thursday, Mumbai and its adjoining districts may record moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day, and starting Friday, the intensity of rains may recede,” Sushma Nair said.

Mumbai experienced an early arrival of rains, followed by a decrease in the intensity of showers. But the rainfall began to intensify again earlier this week. The IMD had earlier predicted excess of rainfall for the year in its long-range forecast.

