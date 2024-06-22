Mumbai local train updates: Services between Mahim and Goregaon to be affected on June 23, some cancelled

  • The MRU will be carrying out some essential maintenance activity on UP and DOWN Harbor lines between Mahim and Goregaon and local train services are likely to remain affected

Livemint
First Published07:39 AM IST
Mumbai local train update: The Jumbo block of the local has been planned between Mahim and Goregaon on June 23
Mumbai local train update: The Jumbo block of the local has been planned between Mahim and Goregaon on June 23

Mumbai local train updates: If you are planning to take a local train to go anywhere between Mahim and Goregaon on June 23, Sunday, you might want to reconsider. Commuters planning to travel on a local in Mumbai city of Maharashtra are likely to face disruptions as train services will remain affected for five hours on June 23, Sunday. The local train services are likely to be affected between Mahim and Goregaon, and some cancellations are also scheduled.

According to the reports, Mumbai Railway Undertaking (MRU) will be carrying out some essential maintenance activity on UP and DOWN Harbor lines between Mahim and Goregaon and local train services are likely to remain affected. Goregaon-bound trains are likely to be cancelled and some services of some slow trains may also be affected due to the maintenance activities.

MUMBAI LOCAL TRAINS BETWEEN MAHIM-GOREGAON TO BE AFFECTED: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

When will local trains between Mahim and Goregaon will remain affected? The local train services between Mahim and Goregaon will be affected from 11:00 am to 16:00 pm for maintenance work on the UP and DOWN Harbor lines.

According to the Divisional Railway Manager - Mumbai Division of Western Railway, all Goregaon trains and Harbor services towards the Central railway will be interrupted due to the Jumbo Block. Some local trains of the Churchgate - Goregaon slow service will remain cancelled.

The list of affected trains will be available at the station master's office, according to the official update.

“Passengers planning to travel on this route during the specified time should make alternative arrangements or check with the station authorities for updates and alternative travel options,” the official notification read.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “very heavy” rainfall over Maharashtra over the next five days. The same prediction has also been made for Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

For Mumbai, the IMD has forecasted generally cloudy sky with a possibility of moderate to heavy rain.

