Due to the current Covid-19 situation in Mumbai, marriage registration service has been temporarily stopped in Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, news agency ANI tweeted. The service will be restarted soon with the facility of appointment, date and time. Mumbai civic body is also exploring the provision of a video KYC option.

Mumbai reported 7,895 new cases of COVID-19 out of 57,534 tests conducted during the last 24 hours. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin, the total number of cases of the disease in Mumbai has gone up to 9,99,862. Eleven people lost their lives due to the virus during the last 24 hours and the death toll has gone up to 16,257. The city has 60,371 active cases.

Meanwhile, India reported 2,58,089 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country moved up to 3,73,80,253 including 16,56,341 active cases. Active cases account for 4.43 per cent of the total infections.

Of the total cases, 8,209 total Omicron cases have been detected so far which is an increase of 6.02 per cent since yesterday.

