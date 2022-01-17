Mumbai: Marriage registration service temporarily stopped due to covid situation

Mumbai reported 7,895 new cases of COVID-19 out of 57,534 tests conducted during the last 24 hours. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin, the total number of cases of the disease in Mumbai has gone up to 9,99,862. Eleven people lost their lives due to the virus during the last 24 hours and the death toll has gone up to 16,257. The city has 60,371 active cases.