Mumbai: ‘Mega Block’ on July 7, Central Railway diverts and cancels trains. Check affected routes here

Central Railway of Mumbai Division recently announced that it will impose “Mega Block” on its suburban sections on July 7 between Thane and Diva from 10:50 am to 03:20 pm in view of engineering and maintenance works.
Train diversions
In the wake of repair work on the fifth and sixth lines of the Mumbai Division, the following diversions are in place:
- Train no 12294 Prayagraj-LTT Duronto Express
- Train no 11080 Gorakhpur-LTT Express
- Train no 11060 Chhapra-LTT Express
- Train no 12164 Chennai-LTT Superfast Express
- Train no 12162 Agra Cantt-LTT Lashkar Express
- The following DOWN Mail/Express trains will be rerouted on the DOWN Fast line between Thane and Kalyan stations, resulting in a delay of 10 to 15 minutes.
- Train no 11055 LTT-Gorakhpur Express Train no 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express
- Train no 17222 LTT-Kakinada Express
- Train no 11071 LTT-Ballia Kamayani Express
- Train no 13202 LTT-Patna Express
Cancelled services
In the wake of repair work, the following services have been terminated:
- MEMU no 01340 Diva-Vasai Road will set off from Kopar at 11:45 am and will arrive at Vasai Road at 12:30 pm. Train services will remain terminated between Diva and Kopar stations.
- MEMU no 01342 Diva-Vasai Road will set off from Kopar at 2:45 pm and will arrive at Vasai Road at 3:25 pm. Train services will remain terminated between Diva and Kopar stations.
• MEMU no 50104 Ratnagiri-Diva Fast Passenger will be terminated at Panvel.