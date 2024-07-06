Mumbai: ‘Mega Block’ on July 7, Central Railway diverts and cancels trains. Check affected routes here

Central Railway of Mumbai Division recently announced that it will impose “Mega Block” on its suburban sections on July 7 between Thane and Diva from 10:50 am to 03:20 pm in view of engineering and maintenance works.

Train diversions In the wake of repair work on the fifth and sixth lines of the Mumbai Division, the following diversions are in place:

DN fast/Semi-fast locals from Badlapur (CSMT Dep. 9:46 am) to Asangaon (CSMT Dep. 2:42 pm) will be rerouted on the DOWN slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations. They will also stop at Kalva, Mumbra, and Diva stations, in addition to their regular scheduled stops, and are expected to reach their destinations 10 minutes later than the scheduled time.

Also Read | Rail cars carrying hazardous material derail and catch fire in North Dakota

UP fast/Semi fast locals from Ambernath (departing Kalyan at 10:28 am) to Badlapur (departing Kalyan at 3:17 pm) will be rerouted on the UP Slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations. They will make additional stops at Diva, Mumbra, and Kalva stations, in addition to their regular scheduled stops. Subsequently, they will be redirected onto the UP Fast line at Thane station and are expected to reach their destinations 10 minutes later than the scheduled.

UP Mail/Express trains will reach their destination 10 to 15 minutes later than the schedule due to diversion on the UP Fast line between Kalyan and Thane stations. Train no 12140 Nagpur-CSMT Sevagram Express Train no 22160 Chennai-CSMT Express Train no 22226 Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat Express Train no 12168 Banaras-LTT Superfast Express Train no 12321 Howrah-CSMT Mail Train no 12812 Hatia-LTT Express Train no 11014 Coimbatore-LTT Express Train no 12142 Patliputra-LTT Express



Train no 12294 Prayagraj-LTT Duronto Express

Train no 11080 Gorakhpur-LTT Express

Train no 11060 Chhapra-LTT Express

Train no 12164 Chennai-LTT Superfast Express

Train no 12162 Agra Cantt-LTT Lashkar Express

The following DOWN Mail/Express trains will be rerouted on the DOWN Fast line between Thane and Kalyan stations, resulting in a delay of 10 to 15 minutes. Train no 11055 LTT-Gorakhpur Express Train no 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express Train no 17222 LTT-Kakinada Express Train no 11071 LTT-Ballia Kamayani Express Train no 13202 LTT-Patna Express

Cancelled services In the wake of repair work, the following services have been terminated:

MEMU no 01339 Vasai Road-Diva, scheduled to depart Vasai Road at 9:50 am, will terminate services after arriving at Kopar station at 10:31 am as per schedule.

MEMU no 01341 Vasai Road-Diva, scheduled to depart Vasai Road at 12:55 pm, will terminate services after arriving at Kopar station at 1:37 pm as per schedule.