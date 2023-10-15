Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on account of Navratri festival extended metro rail services until 12:20 am on lines 2A and 7 which connect Andheri and Dahisar in north-western Mumbai. This change from the current closing time of 10:30 pm will be in effect from October 19 to 23, reported PTI .

Line 7 which is an elevated corridor along the Western Express Highway links Dahisar and Gundivali in Andheri East. While Line 2A runs above New Link Road between Dahisar and Andheri West. These two lines are interconnected.

Under this new arrangement, the final trains on these lines will depart at 12:20 am and will arrive at their destinations at 1:33 am. This extension in operating hours will result in the addition of 14 more trips to the schedule each with a 15 minute headway between trains.

The MMRDA on October 13 stated, "the last trains on the two lines will depart at 12:20am and reach their destinations at 1:33am. With this extension in timings, 14 more trips will be added to the schedule, with a headway of 15 minutes."

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde decided to make 267 trips available on weekdays and for Saturday and Sunday schedules will include 252 and 219 trips respectively.

"It will take the total number of trips on weekdays to 267, while this figure will be 252 and 219 for Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the comfort of commuters during Navratri," it added.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Given the widespread 'garba' events and celebrations during Navratri, there is an increased demand for late-night travel options. This decision to extend the metro's operating hours will provide much-needed relief to people stated CM Shinde as stated in the press release.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!