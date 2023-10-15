Mumbai metro extends rail services past midnight for Navratri. Check train, date, time and other details here
Mumbai metro rail timings extended during Navratri to add 14 more trips to schedule.
Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on account of Navratri festival extended metro rail services until 12:20 am on lines 2A and 7 which connect Andheri and Dahisar in north-western Mumbai. This change from the current closing time of 10:30 pm will be in effect from October 19 to 23, reported PTI.