The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised rules for passengers coming from the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai. As per the new rules, passengers arriving from UAE won't have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival and seven-day home quarantine.

“No special SOPs henceforth will be applicable for passengers coming from the United Arab Emirates including Dubai. Guidelines applicable to international travellers arriving from countries 'at risk' will be made applicable to travellers from the United Arab Emirates including Dubai," the BMC said. These directions will be enforced from midnight of January 17, it added.

On December 29, the civic body had said that the passengers arriving in Mumbai from the UAE will have to undergo an RT-PCR test, depending on which a decision would be taken for seven-day home quarantine.

Mumbai Covid-19 tally

Mumbai reported 7,895 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths during the last 24 hours. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin, the total number of cases of the disease in Mumbai has gone up to 9,99,862. The city has 60,371 active cases.

Maharashtra Covid-19 tally

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 41,327 fresh coronavirus positive cases, 1,135 less than the day before, and 29 deaths, the state health department said. The state has 2,65,346 active cases. The overall caseload in the state now stands at 72,11,810 and the death toll at 1,41,808.

Maharashtra Omicron tally

Eight new Omicron cases came to light in the state during the day, raising the tally of such infections to 1,738. A total of 932 Omicron patients have fully recovered so far in Maharashtra.

