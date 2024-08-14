Mumbai news: 36-year-old rickshaw driver crushed by SUV on Versova beach; 2 arrested

In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old rickshaw driver, Ganesh Yadav, was crushed by an SUV on Versova beach in Mumbai.

As per Versova Police, two people, Nikhil Jawale (34) and Shubham Dongre (33), were charged with culpable homicide and sent to five-day police custody yesterday, as reported by news agency ANI.

Also Read | Independence Day 2024: Five places to visit near Mumbai for long weekend

Last month, a Mumbai man had rammed his BMW car into a motorcycle near Atria Mall in Worli area, resulting in the death of a woman named Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and injuries to her husband Pradeep. Identified as Mihir Shah, the police arrested him 58 hours later from Virar Fata. As per latest update, the forensic reports of Shah, indicated that there was no trace of alcohol in his blood and urine samples. All drink driving accused are taken through medical tests that can prove to be ineffective after 12 hours of their last alcohol intake. The police stated that by the time of his arrest, about 58 hours after the incident, the alcohol had likely left his body.

Another such case involving a BMW was reported from Mumbai's Worli on July 20 when the speeding car hit a 28-year-old man, leaving him severely injured. “He died in Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central on Saturday. We have booked the accused, who was driving his employer to a five star hotel on Worli when the mishap took place. While he was earlier charged for causing grievous hurt through negligent driving, we have now added the section pertaining to causing death by negligent driving,” an official informed.

Also Read | Teen driver behind Pune Porsche accident submits 300-word essay on road safety