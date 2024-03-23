Mumbai news alert! Rekha Jhunjhunwala buys luxury apartment worth ₹11.76 crore in South Mumbai area
Mumbai news: Rekha Jhunjhunwala got this South Mumbai property registered against her name on 15th March 2024 paying ₹59 lakh as stamp duty and registration charges
Mumbai news: Ace Indian investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has purchased a luxury apartment in South Mumbai. The luxury apartment is located in the Walkeshwar area of South Mumbai. As per the property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com, Rekha Jhunjhunwala bought the luxury apartment paying around ₹11.76 crore. Rekha Jhunjhunwala got this registered against her name on 15th March 2024 paying ₹59 lakh as stamp duty and registration charges.