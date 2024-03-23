Mumbai news: Ace Indian investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has purchased a luxury apartment in South Mumbai. The luxury apartment is located in the Walkeshwar area of South Mumbai. As per the property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com, Rekha Jhunjhunwala bought the luxury apartment paying around ₹11.76 crore. Rekha Jhunjhunwala got this registered against her name on 15th March 2024 paying ₹59 lakh as stamp duty and registration charges.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala's property details

The luxury Mumbai property is named Rockside Apartment, which is a more than 50-year-old building near the Arabian Sea. It has a carpet area of 1,666 square feet. Rekha Jhunjhunwala bought this Mumbai property along with car parking ownership. The car parking area of the Rockside Apartment is spread over 376 square feet.

The Rockside Apartment deal is the second big real estate deal that Rekha Jhunjhunwala has executed after buying 1.94 lakh square feet of commercial space in the Bandra Kurla Complex in the Chandivali area. Rekha Jhunjhunwala executed this commercial property deal in November 2023 through her company Kinnteisto LLP. The commercial deal executed in November 2023 by Rekha Jhunjhunwala's company Kinnteisto LLP was worth ₹740 crore.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala's company Kinnteisto LLP had also bought even larger space on the 18th floor and 19th floor of the Bandra Kurla Complex, which was developed by the Wadhwa Group Holdings for ₹331.68 crore. The company also bought office units 1802 and 1901 that are spread across 69,425 sq ft. Collectively, this Mumbai property transaction was worth ₹601 crore and came with 124 car parking spaces.

In a separate commercial property deal executed on 16th October 2023, Kinnteisto LLP also purchased two office units spread across a 68,195 sq ft carpet area on the 8th floor of Boomerang commercial building, which was developed by Kanakia Spaces in Mumbai's Andheri East area for a sum of ₹137.99 crore. The Andheri East deal came with 110 car parking spaces paying stamp duty to the tune of ₹8.27 crore.

It should be noted that the Jhunjhunwala family is a resident of the South Mumbai area. The family lives in a 14-stories lush property near Malabar Hills. The 14-story bungalow was built at a cost of ₹371 crore and the property is named Ridgeway Apartments.

