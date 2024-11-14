Shiv Kumar, the man arrested for the assassination of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, has reportedly made key revelations to the Mumbai Police. According to NDTV report, Kumar, the primary suspect told Mumbai Police that he waited outside Lilavati Hospital for half an hour to confirm Siddique's death. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report also stated that after the attack, the shooter changed his shirt and went to Lilavati Hospital, where NCP leader Baba Siddique was being treated. He told the police he stood outside the hospital for 30 minutes in the gathered crowd and left as soon as he learned that Siddique’s condition was critical.

Here's what we know so far 1. Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was shot by three gunmen near Nirmal Nagar in Mumbai on October 12.

2. Three assailants shot him outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office building in Bandra East. The gang led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the murder.

3. Coming back to the interrogation of Shiv Kumar, he revealed that he had placed his clothes, murder weapon in a bag, which he had kept under an abandoned car just 250 meters from the location, a report by Hindustan Times stated. The report further mentioned that the all these was recovered by the police two days later.

4. He then told the police about how he escaped the scene and made his way to Uttar Pradesh. According to the report, Shiv Kumar first took an auto from Lilavati Hospital to Kurla, where he then boarded a train to Thane. From Thane, he traveled to Pune and eventually took a train to Uttar Pradesh.

5. "The three shooters had planned to meet at Ujjain after the murder, and even visit Vaishnodevi temple in Jammu. However, as Kumar’s fellow shooters got arrested at the murder spot, he left for UP. From there he took a bus and reached Bahraich, from where he planned to flee to Nepal. He was in a safe house when he was arrested, police officer said as quoted by Hindustan Times report.

6. Earlier, it was also reported that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had instructed Shiv Kumar to kill either of the two politicians — whomever he encountered first.

7. He also told the Mumbai Police during interrogation that the instructions were given by Anmol Bishnoi — the brother of the jailed gangster.

8. All accused were arrested by a joint team of UP Special Task Force (STF) and the Mumbai Crime Branch from Nanpara area of Uttar Pradesh's (UP) Bahraich on Sunday.

9. Mumbai's Killa Court on Monday sent Shiva Kumar, the main accused and shooter in Baba Siddiqui murder case, along with four other accused, to police custody till November 19.