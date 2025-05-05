Mumbai news: Massive fire breaks out at garments showroom located on Pedder Road

Mumbai news: A massive fire erupted early Monday morning at a garments showroom located on Pedder Road, ANI reported. Fire tenders arrived at the spot to douse the blaze that broke out at Nana Chowk's Libbas showroom.

Initially, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) declared the fire intensity to be Level-I which was within minutes upgraded to Level-II. The fire intensity increased at 7:35 am on Monday, Times on India reported. As per the report, the fire engulfed the electric wiring, electrical installations, and a stock of garments and cloths within the showroom.

Emergency measures were taken up after thick smoke suddenly spread throughout the structure and the MFB was alerted at 7:40 AM.

Besides the MFB, other agencies whose were deployed in the rescue operations included BEST, the police, and 108 ambulance services.

Suggesting that the situation is under control, Divisional Fire Officer EB Matle said, “ A fire broke out here around 6.30 am-7 am today. There was a lot of smoke inside the shop. People who were staying on the floors above the shop and could not come down were taken to the terrace.”