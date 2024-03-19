The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 15 percent water cut in Mumbai today i.e. on 19 March. As per the BMC, this water cut has come due to the lack of water in Pise dam following repair works. The civic body has said that the water cut will be in place for a 24-hour time in the entire Mumbai city.

It also added that this 15 percent cut is in addition to the 5 percent water cut in force till April 24 due to pre-monsoon maintenance work at the Bhandup complex.

According to the statement issued by the BMC, the dam in Pise, Thane district, which is about 60 kilometres from the city, does not have enough water. According to the announcement, the city's water supply would be restored once the Pise dam receives water from Bhatsa reservoir 48 kilometres away.

"A rubber bladder of one of the 32 gates of the Pise dam malfunctioned, resulting in water leakage from it on December 16. To repair the bladder, the dam's water level had to be brought down to 31 metres, for which water supply from Bhatsa reservoir was regulated," it said as quoted by news agency PTI.

"The rubber bladder has been repaired, but the dam level is not adequate for pumping of water to Mumbai via the treatment plant in Panjarpole. Water from Bhatsa reservoir has been released, but as it is 48 kilometres away from the (Pise) dam, it is expected to take time for the water to reach and bring it to adequate levels," the release added as quoted by PTI.

Earlier on 1 March, the civic body had announced that the citizens would not have to face a 10 percent water cut for now as the state government has promised to supply water to the metropolis from its quota. In the 2022, 2021, monsoon was active in the state till October 15, however, in 2023, there was no rain in October, the BMC said, adding that the reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai have 5.58 percent less water storage compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, it is iportant to note that Mumbai receives 3800 MLD (million litres per day) of water from Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi reservoirs which is located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.

(With inputs from PTI)

