Mumbai news: City to face 15% water cut today. Know areas, timing here
BMC imposes 15 percent water cut in Mumbai as Pise dam faces water shortage and will receive water from Bhatsa reservoir once adequate levels are restored.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 15 percent water cut in Mumbai today i.e. on 19 March. As per the BMC, this water cut has come due to the lack of water in Pise dam following repair works. The civic body has said that the water cut will be in place for a 24-hour time in the entire Mumbai city.