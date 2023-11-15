Mumbai news: Fire breaks out in Byculla building, 12 fire tenders on spot

A fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Byculla area on 15 November. As per news agency ANI , 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot and firefighting operations is currently underway.

The report further stated that five people have been rescued from the building. No injuries reported, it said.

The incident was reported at 07:29 am by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). The fire occurred in a building located opposite Saiffi Manzil, near the Hyatt Medical Area.

In another fire incident, a massive fire broke out in a thread godown in the Thane's Bhiwandi area last night. The Thane Municipal Corporation said, “as soon as information about the fire was received, fire tenders reached the spot and the fire was brought under control. No casualty has been reported."

Many fire incidents have been reported in the past 2-3 days. Earlier yesterday, a mssive fire also broke out in a residential building in East Delhi on Tueday. A 55-year-old woman died while nine persons, including a fireman, were injured in the blaze at a four-storey building in Shakarpur area in the early hours of Tuesday. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) rescued 25 people from the building that housed around 40 people.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.