Mumbai news: Fire breaks out in Byculla building, 12 fire tenders on spot
A fire broke out in a building in Byculla area. 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and 5 people were rescued. Firefighting operations are currently underway with no reported injuries. More details are awaited.
A fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Byculla area on 15 November. As per news agency ANI, 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot and firefighting operations is currently underway.
