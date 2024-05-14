Hello User
Business News/ News / Mumbai news: Ghatkopar hoarding collapse leaves 14 dead
Mumbai news: Ghatkopar hoarding collapse leaves 14 dead

In Mumbai, the death toll from the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident has increased to 14. Out of 88 victims, 74 have been rescued with injuries, according to the NDRF.

This is a developing news story, check back for latest updates….

