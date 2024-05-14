Mumbai news: Ghatkopar hoarding collapse leaves 14 dead

In Mumbai, the death toll from the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident has increased to 14. Out of 88 victims, 74 have been rescued with injuries, according to the NDRF.

In Mumbai, the death toll from the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident has increased to 14. Out of 88 victims, 74 have been rescued with injuries, according to the NDRF. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is a developing news story, check back for latest updates….

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!