Mumbai news: Ghatkopar hoarding collapse leaves 14 dead
14 May 2024, 07:05 AM IST
In Mumbai, the death toll from the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident has increased to 14. Out of 88 victims, 74 have been rescued with injuries, according to the NDRF.
