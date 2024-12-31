The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to impose GRAP 4 norms in the city amid worsening air pollution, report by Hindustan Times stated. The AQI has remained firmly in the ‘moderate’ category over the past few days with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region shrouded in smog for lengthy periods of time. The report added that all construction activities, both private and public, will be halted immediately in areas where the AQI exceeds above 200.

Bhushan Gagrani, the municipal commissioner and state-appointed administrator, told HT that construction work will be suspended in areas where the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeds 200. He also mentioned that construction activities have currently been halted in Borivali East and Byculla.

"Once the AQI breaches 200, the rule will be implemented immediately without issuing any stop-work notices to the developers. For now, we have immediately implemented the rule and suspended construction work in Borivali East and Byculla which have consistently seen poor AQI, Gagrani said as quoted by HT.

What is the overall AQI in Mumbai today, December 31? As per SAFAR data, the overall AQI in Mumbai is 109, which is in moderate category. As per Central Pollution Control Board, Bhayandar recorded AQI at 114, BKC recorded AQI at 171, Borivali at 100, Chembur at 104, Colaba at 81, Deonar at 118, Ghatkopar at 98, Kandivali east at 112, Kandivali West at 103, Kherwadi at 104, Khindipada in Bhandup at 98, Kurla at 107, Malada West at 97, Mindspace in Malad at 108, Mulund West at 117, Navy Nagar at 106, powai at 63, Sion at 152, Vasai at 102, Worli at 128 all ranging between ‘satisfactory’ to ‘moderate’ category air.