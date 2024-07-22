Mumbai: Another hit-and-run case in three weeks after Audi rams into 2 autorickshaws in Mulund, 1 critical
1 min read
22 Jul 2024, 12:17 PM IST
Livemint
In Mumbai's Mulund area, a speeding Audi collided with two autorickshaws The incident left the auto driver and two passengers critically injured. The accused driver is absconding, reported NDTV.
