Mumbai businessman jumps off Atal Setu sea bridge, 2nd suicide from Trans-Harbour Link in 2 days

Mumbai businessman reportedly jumped off the Atal Setu sea bridge on Gandhi Jayanti. This follows another suicide incident from Atal Setu sea bridge just two days ago.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published3 Oct 2024, 08:22 AM IST
Mumbai news: A 52-year-old businessman from Mumbai, ended his life by jumping from the Atal Setu sea bridge amid ongoing depression.
Mumbai news: A 52-year-old businessman from Mumbai, ended his life by jumping from the Atal Setu sea bridge amid ongoing depression.(ANI)

Mumbai businessman ended his life by jumping off Mumbai’s Atal Setu sea bridge early on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, The Indian Express reported. The 52-year-old businessman, identified as Matunga resident Philip Hitesh Shah, was reportedly depressed over the past few months.

According to police, the man lived with his family and he may have taken the step because of depression, the police said. Senior police inspector Anjum Bagwan of the Nhava Sheva police station said, “Around 9 am, we received information that an unknown person stopped his vehicle on the northbound stretch at around 14.4 km from Navi Mumbai and jumped into the sea,” according to The Indian Express report.

This incident reported on Wednesday is the second death by suicide in a gap of two days from the sea bridge, which is a part of the Mumbai Trans Habour Link (MTHL). According to the report, the Navi Mumbai police promptly sent a rescue team to the accident site. The body recovered from the spot was immediately taken to the hospital, but was declared dead before treatment.

Anjum Bagwan added, “We checked his vehicle and found his Aadhaar card through which he was identified, and the family was contacted." However, a senior police officer informed that no suicide note was recovered from the site. Meanwhile, the wife of the deceased said her husband was undergoing treatment as he was mentally disturbed and depressed.

The Mumbai police senior inspector informed that Philip Hitesh Shah left his house around 8:00 am on October 2. He had informed his family that he was going to attend a function and promised his return in some time. The investigation is on, and a case of accidental death was registered.

This incident comes two days after a 40-year-old banker jumped off the sea bridge. The body of the deceased, identified as Sushant Chakravarti, was found washed up on the seashore in Navi Mumbai on October 1. He was a deputy manager with a nationalised bank and his wife blamed work pressure for his troubles.

 

3 Oct 2024, 08:22 AM IST
