Mumbai News: School girl punched, kicked and dragged by hair after argument in Versova

Dressed in school uniform, a girl student was reportedly beaten up by another group of girls in Mumbai. According to an NDTV report, the group of girls beat the schoolgirl red and blue and were seen throwing punches and kicks at her. They even dragged the schoolgirl by her hair.

The fight between the girls reportedly broke out following an argument. A video of the girls thrashing the schoolgirl has been going viral on social media and is reportedly from two weeks ago, from Yari Road in Versova.

The viral video is full of expletives, as it shows a bunch of girls punching the schoolgirl mercilessly, even as she falls to the ground.

All the attackers and the victim are minors.

The schoolgirl is seen getting up, clutching her head and walking over to her friend. However, one of the attackers' shouts "idhar aa, idhar aa (Come here, come here), and follows it up with offensive slurs.

According to the NDTV report, no passersby stepped in. However, some individuals on their scooters briefly stopped to observe the scene.

"Paani main dal (Throw her in the water)", shouted another attacker.

The attackers gang up against the victim again and pull her back to the ground as they throw in more punches and kicks, all over again. The victim is violently pulled around. An attacker climbs on her back, as seen in the video, and starts punching her furiously.

Later, a boy reportedly got into the fight, pulled the girl up, and told her to go away.

Officials from Versova Police Station and the Sneha Foundation, with assistance from the Child Welfare Committee, conducted counselling for all the girls and their parents. The principals of the concerned schools have also been informed about the incident.

"We are investigating who circulated the video," said the police.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), the police said, "Taking cognisance of a viral video of the attack on a girl in Versova, Nirbhaya squad (special cell to prevent crime against women/children) conducted an investigation. During the investigation, it was revealed all the girls visible in the video are minors and belong to the same locality. An argument over a small issue led to a fight between them."