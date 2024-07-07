Mumbai news: Speeding BMW hits couple on two-wheeler in Worli, woman dies

In a tragic accident in Mumbai's Worli area, a speeding BMW struck a couple on a two-wheeler, leading to the death of a woman. As per media reports, the incident occurred at 5.30 am near Atria Mall in Worli. The couple who was riding the scooter was from fishermen community.

Speaking of the incident, the speeding BMW hit the two-wheeler from behind which resulted in flipping of their wife and both the husband and wife fell on the car's bonnet. As reported by Times Now, the couple were rushed to Nair Hospital, where the the wife was declared dead, however, the husband is undergoing treatment.

The driver who hit the couple fled the seen and the police said that they have launched an investigation into hit-and-run case. As per reports, the car was driven by the son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah.

Pune Porsche accident Recently, in May, a Porsche car driven by the teenager, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, crashed into a bike in Pune city’s Kalyani Nagar area and killed two techies.

Following that, the JJB ordered that the minor be kept under the care and supervision of his parents and grandfather, asking him to write a 300-word essay on road safety. As part of his bail conditions, the minor was required to submit an essay on road safety, highlighting the importance of responsible driving and the consequences of reckless behaviour. The minor was released from an observation home last month after the Bombay High Court ruled that his remand orders were illegal.