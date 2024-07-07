Mumbai news: Speeding BMW hits couple on two-wheeler in Worli, woman dies

  • Tragic accident in Mumbai's Worli as a BMW hit a couple on a scooter, killing the woman. The driver, son of a Shiv Sena leader, fled the scene. In Pune, a teenager driving a Porsche under influence caused a fatal crash, leading to court-ordered road safety essay.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated7 Jul 2024, 01:37 PM IST
Speeding BMW hits couple on two-wheeler in Worli
Speeding BMW hits couple on two-wheeler in Worli

In a tragic accident in Mumbai's Worli area, a speeding BMW struck a couple on a two-wheeler, leading to the death of a woman. As per media reports, the incident occurred at 5.30 am near Atria Mall in Worli. The couple who was riding the scooter was from fishermen community.

Also Read | 5 Army jawans swept away in flash floods, Rajnath Singh shares condolences

Speaking of the incident, the speeding BMW hit the two-wheeler from behind which resulted in flipping of their wife and both the husband and wife fell on the car's bonnet. As reported by Times Now, the couple were rushed to Nair Hospital, where the the wife was declared dead, however, the husband is undergoing treatment.

Also Read | Assam flood situation still critical, Bihar rivers close to danger mark

The driver who hit the couple fled the seen and the police said that they have launched an investigation into hit-and-run case. As per reports, the car was driven by the son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah.

Pune Porsche accident

Recently, in May, a Porsche car driven by the teenager, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, crashed into a bike in Pune city’s Kalyani Nagar area and killed two techies.

Also Read | ‘Paytm was like a daughter to me…who met with an accident,’ Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Following that, the JJB ordered that the minor be kept under the care and supervision of his parents and grandfather, asking him to write a 300-word essay on road safety. As part of his bail conditions, the minor was required to submit an essay on road safety, highlighting the importance of responsible driving and the consequences of reckless behaviour. The minor was released from an observation home last month after the Bombay High Court ruled that his remand orders were illegal.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:7 Jul 2024, 01:37 PM IST
HomeNewsMumbai news: Speeding BMW hits couple on two-wheeler in Worli, woman dies

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,020.00-73.00
    Chennai
    74,819.0072.00
    Delhi
    74,529.00-435.00
    Kolkata
    74,819.00-218.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.92/L0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue