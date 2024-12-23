Traffic movement slowed down briefly after a bus of the Indian Navy broke down at the busy Marine Drive in south Mumbai on Monday morning, police said.

The bus broke down at around 9.30 am near the Marine Plaza hotel, PTI quoted an official as saying. The traffic movement on the road was slow for some time.

Later, the traffic police personnel removed the bus from the road with the help of a towing van at 9.45 am, following which normal vehicular movement resumed, the official said.