Mumbai: No Covid vaccination will take place in Mumbai between November 4 and 7 owing to Diwali festivities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Wednesday. The vaccination will begin again on November 8, the civic body said.

“All BMC and Government vaccination centers will remain closed from November 4 to November 7," the BMC said in a tweet.

All BMC and Government vaccination centers will remain closed from November 4 to November 7.



The vaccination process will begin again on November 8, 2021.



Mumbai on Monday reported 267 new infections, the lowest daily count since August 23. With these additions, the tally of Covid cases rose to 7,56,214, while the death toll increased to 16,251. The city has logged less than 300 COVID-19 cases after a gap of four days. The financial capital has reported the lowest number of cases since August 23 this year, when it had registered 226 infections besides four fatalities.

The city wass left with 3,689 active Covid cases after 420 patients were discharged from hospitals in the preceding 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 7,33,738.

Presently, Mumbai has 33 sealed buildings (where a certain number of residents have tested positive for coronavirus), but the çity is free of containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) since mid-August. Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate is 97 per cent.

The city's case doubling rate is 1,595 days, while the average growth rate of infections stood at 0.04 per cent between October 25 and 31. This year, Mumbai reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while most deaths at 90 were registered on May 1.

