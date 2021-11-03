Mumbai: No Covid vaccination from tomorrow till 7 Nov due to Diwali

Mumbai on Monday reported 267 new infections, the lowest daily count since August 23. With these additions, the tally of Covid cases rose to 7,56,214, while the death toll increased to 16,251. The city has logged less than 300 COVID-19 cases after a gap of four days. The financial capital has reported the lowest number of cases since August 23 this year, when it had registered 226 infections besides four fatalities.

