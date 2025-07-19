Mumbai: Ola, Uber cab drivers suspend ongoing strike; warn of resuming protests ‘if the govt fails to…’

Aggregators cab drivers from Ola, Uber have called-off their three-day long strike in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and other cities. Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) President Prashant Sawardekar warned to resume protest if the government doesn't provide solutions and fulfill demands, HT reported.

IFAT, one of the 14 biggest unions which took part in the strike that faded away, has requested drivers to come back to their jobs.

While a portion of the drivers and unions supported extending the protest, most were worried about the effect on their income and preferred to allow the state government some time to respond to their demands.

Officials from the Maharashtra's transport department also conducted a discussion with the unions on Friday, urging them to pull out of the protest.

Numerous meetings were held at Azad Maidan and terminal one of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA, the protest spots, to determine the next steps.

“We informed the driver unions that we are positively working towards implementing the policy for app-based cabs soon. We are also taking action against bike taxis plying on roads illegally,” HT quoted Bharat Kalaskar, additional transport commissioner, transport department, as saying.

The strike, which was supposed to be for one day, later got stretched for an indefinite time.

Cab drivers' demands Immediate enforcement of the aggregator cab policy 2. Fare equality with kaali peeli taxis

3. Prohibition of app-based bikes and autos

4. Withdrawal of the toll-free complaint number 1800 220 110 introduced on Thursday, which allows customers to report ride refusals

Additionally, according to HT, drivers have conveyed apprehensions about financial hardships, especially following the recent reported suicide of an app-based cab driver in Nallasopara.

“Considering the overall situation, we told drivers to resume plying their cabs for now as their families are suffering. We will wait for the state government to revert on our demands. We will also be meeting them. If the government fails to come up with solutions and meet our demands, we will restart our protest,” Sawardekar mentioned.

Anand Kute, organising secretary of Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh, one of the active unions said that fare parity with regular taxis was one of the key demands of drivers demonstrating there. He added, “Drivers of app-based cabs earn barely ₹8-12 per kilometre, of which 20-30% goes to the aggregator and the government too levies taxes. This leaves them with barely any money."