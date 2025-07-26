Mumbai on orange alert! IMD warns of heavy rains across Maharashtra, Palghar declares school holiday

Mumbai rains: A day after torrential rains wreaked havoc in Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the financial capital for July 26. Furthermore, a series of weather alerts for several districts are in place across Maharashtra.

Weather alerts for July 26 As intense monsoon rains sweeps through the east, central and west India, IMD issued red alert for Palghar, ghats of Pune, Chandrapur and Gondia today. Besides this, an orange warning for heavy rains is effective for Thane, Jalgaon, Nanded, Amravati, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nagpur, Wardha, ghats of Satara, Gadchiroli, Bhandara Raigad and ghats of Nasik, among others.

Speaking with ANI, IMD Scientist Sushma Nair said, “... Tomorrow (26 July) a red alert has been issued for Palghar... and an orange alert for coastal districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. A red alert has been issued for the adjoining Ghat area of Pune and an orange alert for the Ghat areas of Nashik."

Predicting heavy rainfall in Mumbai over the next 24 hours, IMD in its latest weather bulletin stated, “Extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Konkan and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 26th July.”

Mumbai Regional Meteorological Department, Colaba, stated, “Generally cloudy sky with heavy to very heavy rain in city & suburbs. Possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph.” The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 29 and 24 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, Andheri Subway was temporary closed after torrential rains caused waterlogging. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently released a ‘Monsoon Report’ according to which the island city, eastern suburbs, and Western suburbs received an average rainfall of 29.40 mm, 29.44 mm and 18.88 mm, respectively.