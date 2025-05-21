Mumbai on rainfall alert: Cyclonic circulation expected to influence weather pattern till...

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast increased rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in parts of Maharashtra till 24 May, due to a cyclonic circulation likely to form over the east-central Arabian Sea, off the Karnataka coast.

The weather bureau has issued a yellow alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for the next four days, warning of light to moderate rainfall.

“Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) are likely at isolated places,” the IMD said in its forecast for Mumbai.



Rainfall to Intensify Over Maharashtra Speaking to news agency PTI, IMD official Shubhangi Bhute stated that rainfall activity in Maharashtra is expected to increase between 21 and 24 May under the influence of the cyclonic system.

The weather disturbance is expected to impact parts of Maharashtra, including south Konkan, south-central Maharashtra, and Mumbai.

"There is a possibility of heavy rainfall with thunder at some places, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph or possibly higher at isolated locations," Bhute said.

Alerts Across Multiple Districts For May 20, a yellow alert was issued for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad districts.

Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued for the Sindhudurg district until 24 May. An orange alert is in effect for Ratnagiri, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Latur, and Dharashiv.

Relief From Intense Heat, But Chaos Follows Parts of Mumbai and adjoining areas witnessed heavy showers, thunderstorms, and lightning on Tuesday evening. While the downpour brought much-needed relief from the intense heatwave, it also disrupted daily life.



Also read | ‘15 mins of rains causing mayhem’: Viral videos from Mumbai show massive waterlogging on roads in Andheri Advertisement

Building Collapse Claims Lives In a tragic incident, six people were killed after a slab from the top floor of a four-storey building collapsed in Kalyan. The debris fell onto the lower floor, claiming the lives of four, including two children.

An incident of tree felling near the Jalvayu Complex caused widespread commotion, prompting authorities to divert traffic and advise commuters to use alternate routes. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the mishap.

In Mumbai, the Andheri subway was rendered impassable after being completely submerged due to relentless rainfall. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) teams quickly arrived at the site and deployed drainage machinery to pump out the water.