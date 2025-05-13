Mumbai on yellow alert! IMD warns against downpours in Thane, Raigad and Palghar till May 14 | Watch

Mumbai rains: Mumbai experienced light rains on Tuesday amid a yellow alert from the IMD for Thane, Raigad, and Palghar. The IMD noted favourable conditions for monsoon onset in the coming days in different parts of the country.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated13 May 2025, 10:43 AM IST
Mumbai rains: IMD issued a yellow alert for wetspells in Thane, Raigad and Palghar till May 14.
Mumbai rains: The financial capital woke up to light rains on Tuesday morning amid yellow alert for pre-monsoon showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow warning for Thane, Raigad and Palghar till Wednesday, May 14.

Video footage from Ghatkopar shows light rain in Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

Director of IMD Mumbai Shubhangi Bhute said, “There is a low-level trough which has caused discontinuity of wind patterns. These are favourable conditions for the onset of monsoon in Andaman by May 13, and a possibility of rain in Kerala by May 28,” HT reported.

