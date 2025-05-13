Mumbai on yellow alert! IMD warns against downpours in Thane, Raigad and Palghar till May 14 | Watch

Mumbai rains: The financial capital woke up to light rains on Tuesday morning amid yellow alert for pre-monsoon showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow warning for Thane, Raigad and Palghar till Wednesday, May 14.

Director of IMD Mumbai Shubhangi Bhute said, “There is a low-level trough which has caused discontinuity of wind patterns. These are favourable conditions for the onset of monsoon in Andaman by May 13, and a possibility of rain in Kerala by May 28,” HT reported.