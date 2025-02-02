Mumbai: Out of control Mercedes car hits 5 people at airport, 2 foreigners among injured

In a tragic incident, five persons, including two foreigners, were injured at Mumbai international airport on Sunday morning after a Mercedes car hit them.

The driver of the car has been arrested for rash driving and negligence. The vehicle has also been impounded.

According to the police, the driver of the luxury car lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the incident in the parking lot of Terminal 2.

The car was at the airport to drop off a passenger.

Advertisement

Also Read | 9 Indians killed in road accident in Saudi Arabia

"The driver of the car, identified as Navi Mumbai resident Parshuram Chincholappa Dadanavre (34), has been arrested for rash driving and negligence. The five injured comprise two foreign nationals, who are admitted to Nanavati Hospital, and three airport crew members, who are undergoing treatment in Cooper Hospital," a Sahar police station official said.

"Prima facie, it seems Dadanavre pushed the accelerator instead of the brake, which led to the Mercedes car rushing ahead at a speed breaker at airport gate number one. The vehicle has been impounded as part of the probe," the official informed.

Advertisement

In a statement, Mumbai International Airport spokesperson said the airport is working with the police and other teams to ensure the safety of passengers and continuation of operations.

“This morning at CSMIA, a driver lost control of his car in T2's departure lane, injuring five people. The airport medical team immediately rushed to the spot to provide first aid. The injured have been admitted to hospital for treatment,” the spokesperson said.

SUV overturns in Tumakuru, nine injured Nine persons including the driver sustained injuries when an SUV lost control and overturned near Tumakuru on late Friday night, police said.

Advertisement

"The driver lost control when he tried to avoid the dog that came out of nowhere," said a police inspector who was on the site last night.

The accident occurred near Bugudur village. The passengers were all construction workers who were returning home in the SUV along with their equipment. They were returning after completing work in Thirumani village, police said.

The injured include two men and seven women, they added.

"All of them were grievously injured and two are struggling for their lives," added a police official from Thirumani police station, where the complaint has been filed.

Advertisement